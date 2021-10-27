Police are searching for a man who reportedly raped a woman early Monday morning on St. Thomas.
According to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima, 911 dispatchers received a report of a rape victim at Schneider Hospital at 4:01 a.m. that day.
A 21-year-old woman was on Guttets Gade when a Black male described as having short hair, a muscular build, with a dark complexion forced her into a gray four-door vehicle, drove her to a dark area in Altona, where she was raped, according to the news release. After the assault, the victim was released. She was then able to walk to get help.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.