The owner of a small company, who conspired with unnamed individuals for a loan of nearly $400,000 under the federal Paycheck Protection Program by fabricating the number of employees and total payroll on the application, has been convicted of wire fraud.
Mashama Ferdinand, 38, pleaded guilty to wire fraud affecting a financial institution before Magistrate Ruth Miller, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said in a released statement Tuesday.
She said Ferdinand was released after posting a $25,000 unsecured bond pending sentencing. No date was given.
According to court documents, on July 30, 2020, Ferdinand filed a PPP loan application on behalf of her company, Shama’s Specialties.
“The application fraudulently alleged that she employed 15 employees and earned a quarterly payroll of $460,079.82,” the release stated.
An investigation revealed that Ferdinand’s business “did not have the purported 15 employees, nor the quarterly payroll that she claimed in her loan application” and that according to the V.I. Division of Corporations and Trademarks “Shama’s Specialties was established as a Virgin Islands domestic limited liability company on January 9, 2014, and Ferdinand is listed as the company’s registered agent.”
On July 30, 2020, Ferdinand electronically submitted her PPP loan application package to a company named Bluevine, Inc., according to the court documents.
“Bluevine’s IP records revealed that at approximately 3:26 p.m., they submitted Shama’s Specialties application package for approval,” and “Bluevine’s IP records further showed the company is registered to unnamed alleged coconspirators in Apopka, Fla,” according to court documents.
On July 30, 2020, “Ferdinand’s PPP loan application was approved in the amount of $383,397.” The news release also noted that on Aug. 3, 2020, “Bluevine deposited the PPP loan proceeds in the amount of $383,397 in Shama’s Specialties’ First Bank Virgin Islands’ checking account” and that “on Aug. 5, 2020, Ferdinand wired three separate payments in the amounts of $9,999, totaling $29,997.00, to her three alleged co-conspirators as payment for their roles in processing her PPP loan application.”
The co-conspirators were not named in the statement released by Shappert.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and Small Business Association Office of Inspector General and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Delia Smith, based on St. Thomas.
Michael Ware, a St. Thomas native who is the Small Business Administration’s Inspector General in Washington, D.C., thanked Shappert’s office and other law enforcement partners “for their dedication and commitment to seeing justice served.”
“The Paycheck Protection Program is intended to provide a lifeline to the nation’s small businesses and its employees,” Ware said. “Our Office will remain relentless in the pursuit of fraudsters who seek to exploit SBA’s vital economic programs.”
The PPP is a source of relief provided through the CARES Act that authorized loans and loan forgiveness to businesses operating as sole proprietorships or independent contractors. Once awarded, loan proceeds could only be used to cover specific expenses, including payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.