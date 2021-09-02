ST. THOMAS — A man was shot in the foot earlier this week by unknown assailants.
The victim told police two men, dressed in black, walked toward him and then opened fire while he was walking Tuesday evening near Alvin McBean Recreational Complex in Anna’s Retreat.
As the men opened fire, the victim said he “took evasive action to avoid injury,” but “felt pain in his foot and realized he had been shot.”
He received medical treatment at Schneider Hospital.
The suspects are still at large.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, ext. 5610, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.