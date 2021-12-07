V.I. Police are investigating a shooting on St. Thomas that left one man injured.
According to a statement from V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima, officers were dispatched at 11:43 p.m. Sunday to Brookman Road after security personnel in the area contacted police “to report evidence of a shooting and blood.”
At 11:50 p.m., the 911 call center received a call from Schneider Hospital reporting a man with a gunshot wound came in for treatment, Derima said.
The victim told police that he and his friend were leaving an establishment on Brookman Road and that as they were walking toward their vehicle they saw an unknown suspect driving a white vehicle.
The suspect pulled up alongside the victim and his friend and opened fire, Derima said.
They were unable to provide police officers with the make and model of the white vehicle, according to Derima.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau 340-774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.