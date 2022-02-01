A disagreement at an ATM machine on St. Croix escalated with one man rear-ending the car in front of him and the aggrieved party pulling a gun and firing twice, according to police.
At 6:54 p.m., Tuesday, police arrested Wingrove Creighton, 39, of La Grande Princesse, St. Croix, on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, damaging and tampering with a vehicle, third-degree assault and reckless driving.
Creighton, in an apparent disagreement in the drive-thru-ATM lane at FirstBank in Estate Orange Grove, crashed his vehicle into the rear of another man’s vehicle, said V.I. Police Department Public Information Officer Toby Derima.
The other man in the disagreement then drew a firearm and discharged two rounds at Creighton’s vehicle, Derima said. No one was injured in the incident.
At presstime, it was unclear if the firearm was licenced and if its use is being considered self-defense.
Bail for Creighton was set at $30,000, Derima said. Unable to post bail, he was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections, pending his advice-of-rights hearing.