A 60-year-old pedestrian was airlifted Monday night for medical care of major injuries sustained after he was hit by a truck while crossing the road near Mandela Circle, police spokesman Toby Derima said.
The man was crossing Rumer Drive around 8:39 p.m., Derima said of the road between Wheatley Shopping Center and Mandela Circle.
“When he entered the southbound lane ... he was struck by a Mack commercial vehicle,” Derima said.
The victim was transported to Schneider Hospital via ambulance for treatment “where he was listed in critical condition with major injuries about the body. He has since been flown out of the territory for additional medical care.”
Derima said when asked whether the driver of commercial truck was charged said only “the investigation is ongoing.”
Police urged anyone with information about the accident to call the VIPD Traffic Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211.