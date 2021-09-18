A St. Thomas resident’s complaint to 911 of a strong odor led police to a decomposing body Friday afternoon, according to V.I. Police Department Public Information Officer Toby Derima.
The resident called the 911 Emergency Call Center at 4:28 p.m. and officers found the body in bushes near the Smith Bay residence, described by police as being in the vicinity of Red Hook.
At presstime early this morning, police were not prepared to speculate as to the individual’s cause of death, or to their age or sex, Derima said.
“The autopsy will shed a little light on that,” Derima said.