A St. Croix man was arrested Monday after police say he attempted to run over a woman and crashed his vehicle into a wall while she was with him.
Sean Miller was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree assault, domestic violence; destruction of property; reckless driving; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; operating an uninsured vehicle; and disturbance of the peace.
At 9:12 p.m., Monday, officers responded to reports of Miller and the victim fighting, according to an affidavit filed by police.
The victim told police that Miller was drunk and refused to give her back her phone and money, the affidavit stated.
Despite his telling her “he was going to kill them both,” the victim got into Miller’s car and he then accelerated and drove into a wall, the affidavit alleges.
Attempting to flee, the victim exited the vehicle and Miller pursued, according to police. He “repeatedly punched her about the face,” and shattered her phone screen, according to the affidavit.
A witness said Miller had previously tried to run over the victim twice, the affidavit said.
At Miller’s advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. set his bail at $15,000 with an unsecured bond.
Upon the posting of $1,500 in cash, Miller was allowed to be released on the condition that he report to the probation office, not leave St. Croix and that he stays at least 1,000 feet away from the victim at all times, according to court documents.