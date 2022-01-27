A St. Croix man was arrested after police say he destroyed a woman’s phone.
Dean Bates Jr. was arrested and charged with domestic violence, destruction of property and grand larceny.
During his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, the grand larceny charge was dropped as Judge Ernest Morris Jr. did not find probable cause for the allegation in the affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
According to court documents, around 8 p.m., Tuesday, officers responded to a call to assist a woman with Bates.
The woman had arranged to meet Bates at the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s parking lot at Sunny Isle Shopping Center Annex on St. Croix. When she drove up to his truck, he started to approach her “in an aggressive demeanor” with “both fists balled up,” the affidavit stated.
The victim called a friend to inform them what was going on, while Bates walked around the vehicle, looking for “any evidence of her going to the grocery store,” the affidavit said.
Bates reached into the driver-side window and grabbed the woman’s cellphone, throwing it to the ground, damaging it, the affidavit said.
At his advice-of-rights hearing, bail was set at $1,000 and Bates was allowed to be released upon the posting of 10% plus one of the bail amount.
As a condition of his release, Bates must remain 1,000 feet away from the victim, and to see his children, he must facilitate an exchange “through a third party, with no direct contact with the victim,” according to Morris.