A St. Croix man was arrested on warrant Wednesday in connection to a 2019 shooting in a St. Croix housing community.
The Attorney General’s Office filed charges against Mario Magras including first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, mayhem, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, discharging or aiming firearms, first-degree reckless endangerment and unauthorized possession of ammunition.
According to an affidavit filed by police, officers were dispatched to shots fired in the David Hamilton Jackson Terrace housing community on Sept. 6, 2019.
Four victims had sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies, which they sought medical attention for.
Police processed the scene of the crime, which included a four-door gray Acura TSX, recovered weapons and other items, the affidavit said.
A warrant was subsequently signed and issued for DNA swabs, which revealed that Magras cannot be excluded as a contributor of the items that were listed and swabbed from the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Magras has been implicated in several murders on the island and has a prior case open, according to V.I. Attorney General Denise George.
Superior Court Judge Darryl Donohue ruled that the terms of his pretrial order, in that case, will remain in place.
At his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, the court set his bail at $100,000 with permission to post 10% and ordered an unmonitored 24-hour house arrest, except for work.