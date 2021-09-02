A St. Croix man has been arrested on charges of armed robbery after jumping out of a stolen truck.
Keishawn Monsanto, 19, is one of three suspects in an armed robbery at The Palms at Pelican Cove and the theft of a government vehicle.
The incident started Tuesday when a white 2021 Ford F-150 belonging to the V.I. Housing Authority was stolen from the Mr. Cheap Store parking lot in Estate Mars Hill, Frederiksted.
The truck’s driver said he had left the vehicle running when he went inside the store. When he returned, an individual was entering through the passenger-side door. The thief then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off.
The truck was next seen at The Palms.
The second robbery victim told police they were at The Palms to play bingo and had returned to their own vehicle around 7:05 p.m.
As they were retrieving money and hand sanitizer, the white truck pulled up behind the victim’s vehicle and a man, later identified as Monsanto, approached with a handgun, according to police.
Monsanto took $65 from the victim, then asked for a purse, which the victim did not have.
The victim then hesitated as he demanded a bag on the passenger seat.
At this point, a second robber came out of the truck with a handgun and demanded “give us your bag, money, everything you got, he is not joking.”
After getting the bag, both got back in the truck and left.
The victim told police the bag contained, among other things, cash, credit cards, identification and a passport.
Around 7:20 p.m., a police officer spotted the white truck traveling east on Northside Road in the vicinity of Five Corners. The officer pursued and a chase ensued through the Golden Rock community. With the vehicle still moving, three individuals jumped out of the truck before it collided with a wall.
The officer continued to pursue two of the suspects, catching Monsanto.
A long-sleeved white shirt and the victim’s stolen bag with $500 cash and other personal items inside were recovered from the vehicle.
Surveillance video also placed Monsanto at the scene of the robbery, according to police.
Monsanto is charged with robbery in the first degree, carrying firearms during a crime of violence and discharging or aiming a firearm.
At Monsanto’s advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday morning, defense attorney Amelia Joseph did not challenge the probable cause fact sheet.
Noting Monsanto does not have any previous criminal record, Joseph requested an unsecured bond and that his mother serve as a third party custodian. However, Monsanto did not know his mother’s phone number, and the attorney was unable to contact her.
Magistrate Judge Ernest E. Morris, Jr. denied the request and said Monsanto must post a fully secured bond of $75,000. And, if released on 24-hour house arrest, Monsanto must present an address and telephone number for where he will be residing.