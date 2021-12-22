V.I. Police officers arrested a St. Croix man on multiple charges Saturday when officers found him with marijuana and a handgun after he was accused of assaulting a woman.
Jamie Flemming, 29, of Louis E. Brown Villas, had been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of unauthorized firearm and possession of ammunition, according to V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima.
In an unrelated matter, Flemming was charged with third-degree assault, domestic violence after he was accused of assaulting a woman during a dispute at the victim’s residence earlier that day, Derima said.
Unable to post $7,500 bail, Flemming was jailed pending his advice-of-rights hearing.
Officers found Flemming following the assault at an establishment in Grove Place he is known to frequent, according to Derima.
He was found with marijuana packaged for distribution on his person, and the handgun allegedly used in the domestic violence case following a search of his vehicle, Derima stated.