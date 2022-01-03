Police are investigating the death of a St. Croix man that occurred in a motorcycle collision on New Year’s Eve.
V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima said that the emergency call center, at 4:52 p.m. Friday, dispatched officers to a two-vehicle accident on East End Road, just east of D.C. Canegata Ballpark. Responding officers said that a Nissan Versa and a motorcycle collided, leaving the motorcyclist’s body “in the eastbound lane.”
The preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle operator was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and veered into the eastbound lane, hitting the right side of the Nissan, according to Derima.
The motorcycle’s operator, identified by next of kin as Vanborn Neptune, 45, of Boetzberg, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, Derima said. He was not wearing a helmet, as required by V.I. law. The driver and passenger in the Nissan sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated and released from Luis Hospital, Derima said.