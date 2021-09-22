A 56-year-old man was gunned down and “left for dead” near Salt River, St. Croix, on Tuesday, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
The victim has been identified as John “Smiley” Silcott of Castle Burke.
According to Derima, the 911 Emergency Call Center received reports at 7:31 a.m. from residents about an “unresponsive Black male on the shoulder” of North Shore Road, in the vicinity of Salt River.
Further investigation revealed that Silcott was shot multiple times and “left for dead on the side of the road,” Derima said, adding that responding EMTs determined that the victim had no vital signs.
Silcott’s death is the 25th on St. Croix this year and the 34th territorywide. To date there has been seven deaths on St. Thomas and one on St. John.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting, including where Silcott was Monday evening, to call 911, the Crime Tip Line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppersusvi.org.