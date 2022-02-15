A St. Croix man with a history of violence against women has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, with 15 years of supervised release, following his guilty plea to sex trafficking of a minor.
Zayvon Acoy, 31, arrested in January 2019 and charged with sex trafficking of children, after his 17-year-old girlfriend told investigators that he had twice sold her to another man for sex.
District Court Judge Wilma Lewis also imposed a fine of $1,000, a special assessment of $100 and an additional special assessment of $5,000. The court will schedule a mandatory restitution proceeding at a later date.
According to U.S. District Court documents, between May and June 2017, Acoy conspired to transport the minor from Peter’s Rest to a Beeston Hill residence for the co-defendant to engage in sexual activity as instructed by Acoy, and he received payment from the co-defendant, the document said.
This case was investigated by the V.I. Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Everard Potter.