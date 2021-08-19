A St. Thomas man was arrested Tuesday on domestic violence assault and false imprisonment charges, according to V.I. Police.
Akeem Forbes was held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday morning, where Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III found probable cause for his arrest.
The victim in the case filed a police report Monday and agreed to give an interview and allow investigators to photograph her injuries.
The woman told police she and Forbes had argued Sunday night at his home at around 10 p.m., and Forbes “became angry and struck her several times in the back of her head,” according to an affidavit filed by police.
The victim said she “cried and begged” for Forbes to allow her to leave, but she didn’t have a key to the locked perimeter gate. She said Forbes “has several large and vicious pitbull dogs in his yard and that she has been bit by one before,” according to the affidavit.
When she asked Forbes to escort her out of the home, the victim said Forbes “responded to her saying, ‘You are not going anywhere because you will go to the police,’ ” according to the affidavit.
Forbes also said he’d told friends to “go after her” if he was ever arrested because of her, “and that she needs to watch herself,” the victim said.
At around 3 a.m. the victim said Forbes became angry again when she rejected his sexual advances, and “began strangling her,” and “struck her multiple times in her face,” according to the affidavit. Before he finally let her leave, Forbes also told her that “If you got to the police, I will kill you myself,” and made her give him her money as collateral “to make sure that she comes back.”
Police interviewed Forbes, who said the victim was the aggressor and “climbed on top of him trying to strangle him,” and said she “was never held against her will,” according to the affidavit. Forbes also told police he believed the victim filed the report “to spite him because she has already threatened to have him thrown in jail.”
In court Wednesday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales has several arrests and convictions dating back to 2015.
Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III noted that Forbes and the victim do not live in the same household, and said he may return to his home if he stays away from the victim and abides by the court’s orders. Forbes posted $1,000 cash bail Wednesday, according to court records.