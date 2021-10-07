A St. Thomas man has been accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.
Mackeem Appleton, 28, of Contant Knolls was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday and was charged with second-degree rape, delinquency of a minor, child abuse, unlawful sexual contact, second-degree aggravated rape and prohibition of visual medium depicting sexually explicit conduct, according to a statement issued by police on Thursday.
The assault occurred on July 1 at his residence, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Dermina.
Appleton was unable to post the $100,000 bail.