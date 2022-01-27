A homeless man, who is no stranger to the court system, was arrested Monday for throwing glass bottles into a roadway.
Tobias Vanbeverhoudt, 28, was charged with second degree reckless endangerment, public nuisance, miscellaneous acts of vagrancy, disturbance of the peace and damaging a vehicle. At his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Paula D. Norkaitis recommended an evaluation that could perhaps lead to assistance for Vanbeverhoudt, noting that he’s responded well to help before.
According to V.I. Police, two officers patrolling the Nisky Center area heard glass bottles breaking in the road.
One witness told police that the responsible individual, later identified as Vanbeverhoudt, is “a known vagrant who frequents the area” and when he was instructed to leave the KFC, he started to curse, the affidavit said.
The witness said Vanbeverhoudt crossed the street to the area of La’Delicia Bar, where he started to pick up bottles on the side of the road and throw them toward the KFC, the affidavit said.
The officers saw that a vehicle parked nearby had a damaged hood as a result of rocks and glass bottles being thrown into the roadway.
At Vanbeverhoudt’s advice-of-rights hearing attorney Mary Ann Matney told the court that Vanbeverhoudt is homeless and has been occupying an abandoned home behind the La’Delicia Bar.
Norkaitis ordered bail set at $500, and requested that a mental health evaluation be conducted, citing Vanbeverhoudt’s previous encounters with the criminal justice system in 2016 and 2017.
“Because of his successful completion of counseling, which did include medicine, it does appear that given the right conditions, he can successfully abide by the court rules,” Norkaitis said.