ST. THOMAS — A man is facing assault charges following a bottle-throwing incident early this week near the Salvation Army building in Market Square.
The suspect, Demare Encarnacion, 28, is facing charges of third-degree assault, simple assault and disturbance of the peace, according to court documents.
According to court records, he yelled profanity at a man sitting on the sidewalk outside the Salvation Army in downtown Charlotte Amalie early this week. He attempted to hit the man in the head with a liquor bottle after threatening to do so multiple times, but the man blocked the bottle with his hand, according to court records.
Encarnacion then chased after the victim, throwing another bottle at him. The bottle missed but Encarnacion then armed himself with an umbrella that he grabbed from someone in the area and he pursued the man, who ran into the Salvation Army store, according to court records.
Workers barricaded the store’s doorway so Encarnacion could not get to the victim, according to court records.
A V.I. police officer apprehended Encarnacion shortly after he fled the area. According to police, Encarnacion admitted to consuming “an unknown amount of Hennessy liquor prior to the incident.”
The victim did not have any visible signs of injury and refused to seek medical attention, according to court records.
At his advice-of-rights hearing on Friday, Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell allowed Encarnacion to be released on $10,000 bail to a third party custodian, his cousin. He was also placed on a 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
Additionally, Hermon-Percell ordered Encarnacion to report to the mental health division of the Health Department for an evaluation for alcohol or substance abuse.