A man charged with repeatedly stalking a woman on St. Thomas was arrested again for continuing to stalk her in violation of a restraining order.
Darrell Thomas, 50, of Anna’s Retreat, was arrested at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and charged with contempt of court, domestic violence.
The woman who has a restraining order against Thomas contacted police and reported that he had continued following her, and she recorded him on her cellphone stalking her outside a home she was visiting Saturday, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
The woman said neighbors also told her that he had been hanging around outside the home, and didn’t respond when they asked what he was doing there.
Police went looking for Thomas and found him “standing in the middle of the parking lot facing northward in the direction of” the victim’s workplace, according to the affidavit.
Thomas had been arrested on charges of stalking the woman on May 1 and was released after posting $500 cash bail. But V.I. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III ordered him to remain under 24-hour house arrest.
His presence in the parking lot was a violation of Carr’s conditions of release, and police said they also found him in possession of marijuana, which was another violation.
He was held in jail without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, when Carr recounted the release conditions he’d given Thomas a month earlier.
Carr had ordered Thomas to remain at least 100 feet away from the victim, not to violate any laws, and remain under constant house arrest with the supervision of a third-party custodian, Agnes Robinson, who was ordered to alert the court if Thomas violated his conditions of release.
“He has to provide the court with another third-party custodian,” Carr said. “His current third-party custodian did not report to the court that he had left the house.”
Thomas has an extensive criminal history of 32 arrests and convictions, including five felonies.
“He’s been convicted of stalking and battery associated with that stalking before. And I think before that happens here, I don’t know what else the court can do. You can put electronic monitoring on him. He’s under house arrest, he’s not complying,” said Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco.
Barraco said Thomas is a danger to the victims — both the woman and her male companion — and asked that bail be set at $75,000.
Carr acknowledged that he had not ordered Thomas to wear an ankle monitor at his court appearance in May because “I thought the electronic monitoring was just a little severe under the circumstances.”
The arresting officer testified at that hearing that “regardless of what we do, it seems like he’s going to proceed with stalking the victim more,” and “he seems to evade the police on several occasions and it was by chance that we made contact with him.”
The victim told police “she was in fear for her safety because Mr. Thomas had told her that he had a gun, and he was showing up at her job upon her arrival to work,” and had filmed him following her everywhere from supermarkets to social events.
On Wednesday, Carr said that the third-party custodian hasn’t been policing Thomas’s behavior as promised, so “he will be subject to house arrest 24/7 and electronic monitoring.”
He set the same monetary conditions as in the separate, underlying criminal case — $5,000, of which Thomas may post 10% cash. Carr said Thomas must post $500 in addition to the $500 already posted, but he cannot be released from jail unless he finds another suitable third-party custodian.
Carr also clarified that he was only considering the restraining order violation, and not the alleged violations of his conditions of release. Another hearing will be held on those violations, and Carr said the court could choose to revoke his bond entirely, forcing him to remain in jail until he either pleads guilty or goes to trial.
Arraignment is scheduled for July 9.