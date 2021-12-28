A St. Thomas man was arrested on Christmas Eve morning after police executed a search warrant and found an unlicensed firearm under his bed, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Leroy Cornelius, 44, was arrested at around 8 a.m. Friday and charged with constructive possession of an unlicensed firearm, constructive possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a housing community, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Constructive possession means Cornelius did not claim ownership of the firearm, but the gun was found in an area police say he had access to.
Cornelius was arrested after a special response team executed a search warrant at the Contant Knolls apartment where he was sleeping with other family members, including an adult woman and several children.
During a sweep of the home, officers located Cornelius and a child asleep in the master bedroom. Officers said they found a gun between the mattress and box spring, with a fully loaded magazine but no round in the chamber, according to the affidavit.
The firearm was identified as a Glock, Model 19, 9mm handgun loaded with 15 cartridges, police said.
Cornelius is also a felon who was convicted of first-degree robbery in 1995 when he was 18 years old, according to police.
Felons are prohibited by law from possessing firearms, and face enhanced criminal penalties if convicted of illegal gun possession.
Unable to post $25,000 bail, Cornelius was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis kept bail set at $25,000, but said Cornelius may post 10% in cash and sign an unsecured bond for the remaining amount. He posted the $2,500 Monday and was released to the custody of a third-party custodian, who agreed to monitor his behavior.