A 31-year-old faces five years in prison in connection with a drug conspiracy charge when he is sentenced later this year.
Jahvar Looby of St. Thomas pleaded guilty Monday in District Court on St. Croix to a charge of conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute before Magistrate Judge George Cannon Jr., according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
She said that according to court documents, on Feb. 11, Looby and three other co-conspirators flew into St. Croix from Charlotte, N.C., on American Airlines flight 2003.
“Upon their arrival, Customs and Border Protection officers selected several pieces of luggage for physical inspection. The CBP officers observed anomalies while the luggage was examined by an X-ray machine,” according to court documents. “A subsequent search revealed several clear, vacuum sealed bundles containing a green, leafy substance, which later field-tested positive for marijuana.”
Nearly 14 pounds of suspected marijuana was seized from Looby and his co-conspirators.
Looby is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 29, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
A federal district court judge will determine the sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, Shappert said.
Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston is prosecuting the case.