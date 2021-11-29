A man was gunned down in his car late Saturday on St. Thomas.
Around 11 p.m., nearby residents and officers heard shots being fired in the vicinity of Judy Gomez Highway, according to a statement issued by St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Barrington Thomas Sr. and V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez.
Arriving on the scene only three minutes later, responding units from the department’s Richard Callwood Command came across what first appeared to be an auto collision, but upon further inspection found a man, later identified as 26-year-old Jonaki Hazel, who had been shot multiple times.
Emergency medical technicians on the scene were unable to find any vital signs, according to the release.
In a video posted on the Police Department’s Facebook page, Martinez briefed the public on the incident, the fourth gun-related death in the territory in less than a week.
“Officers were called out after 11 this evening for shots fired here in the area of Simmonds Alley, Altona, where a young gentleman was found lifeless in his vehicle,” Martinez said.
The killing followed one earlier Saturday on St. Croix, and marks the 43rd homicide in the territory this year; with 28 on St. Croix, 14 on St. Thomas and one on St. John.
“We quickly responded, we were here within three minutes of the call coming in,” Martinez said. “Officers heard the shots and responded from their patrol areas, but again we were unable to apprehend the perpetrators.”
“Although these homicides are independent of each other, they all have derived from gun violence,” Thomas said. “These acts of violence can no longer be tolerated and the V.I. Police Department will do everything within its authority to bring these perpetrators to justice for these senseless killing.”
Saturday’s slaying occurred in the same general area as a fatal shooting Tuesday evening in which Frederick Martin, 50, was found dead in an abandoned home near Kronprindsens Gade.
In that death, a caller to 911 reported a male in need of assistance in an abandoned house, telling the dispatcher the victim may have been shot.
Anyone with information about either of the deaths is urged to call 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.