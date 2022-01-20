The V.I. Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking on St. Thomas after two men with a handgun stole a “gypsy cab.”
At 8 p.m., Wednesday, police officers responded to reports of a carjacking in the Whispering Hills housing development in Estate Donoe.
The victim told police that he gave a man a ride from Long Bay to Whispering Hills and was instructed to take the man to a dead-end road, according to V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima.
At the road, a second man, who was masked, came from the bushes armed with a handgun and proceeded to assault the victim with the firearm, Derima said.
The driver suffered a bump to the forearm, but did not require treatment at Schneider Hospital, Derima said.
After the driver exited his vehicle and surrendered his cellphone to the men, they left the area in a white 2007 Toyota Corolla, according to Derima.
Anyone with information regarding the carjacking is urged to call 911, 340-774-2211 ext. 5608 or anonymously report a tip to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.