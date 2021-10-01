A St. Thomas woman is accused of depositing a worthless check and then withdrawing more than $20,000.
Marina Anthony, 34, of the Oswald Harris Court housing community, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging her with drawing and delivering worthless checks, V.I. Police said in a press release Thursday.
In July, police say Anthony allegedly deposited a fraudulent check into her personal account and withdrew more than $20,000.
After failing to post $30,000 bail, Anthony was jailed pending her advice of rights hearing.