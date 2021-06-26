A St. Thomas woman has been charged with vehicular homicide for causing the death of pedestrian Jason Frett, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Nisha England, 39, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, negligent driving, and failure to yield the right of way. Unable to post $25,000 bail, she was held in jail until her advice-of-rights hearing Friday.
The fatal crash occurred at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, on Weymouth Rhymer Highway in the area of Walgreens Pharmacy, according to the affidavit.
Frett was transported to Schneider Hospital where he was treated for head injuries and various other wounds, and was transferred to the intensive care unit, where he died on Oct. 27, police said.
Investigators said that “Mr. Frett was walking across Weymouth Highway in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by Ms. England.”
Police did not indicate why it took more than eight months to arrest England, and an officer who testified in court Friday said she voluntarily surrendered to police.
England has been a lifelong resident of St. Thomas and has extensive ties to the community, according to her public defender, Mary Ann Matney.
“We understand that this was a homicide, but it was a negligent homicide,” and England did not attempt to flee prosecution, Matney said.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said England was arrested three times between 2010 and 2012, but has no criminal convictions. She has a pending case from 2016 that remains open because “the plea was never entered,” Matney added.
In that case, England was charged with third-degree assault and carrying or using a dangerous weapon, according to court records. The last hearing in the case was held in February 2019.
Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell reduced bail to $10,000, and said England may post 10% in order to be released from jail while she awaits trial.
The judge also allowed her to keep her driving privileges, but said she may not travel out of the territory without the court’s permission.