An 18-year-old St. Croix teen was arrested Thursday and charged with driving with an illegal gun, according to V.I. Police.
Andy Christian, of Estate Whim, was charged with carrying an unlicensed firearm, which carries a minimum 10-year prison sentence and a minimum $10,000 fine. He also was charged with unauthorized possession of ammunition; possession of an unauthorized firearm in a vehicle, which carries a mandatory minimum 15-year prison sentence; alteration of identifying marks on a weapon, and operating an unregistered vehicle.
Unable to post $50,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday morning in V.I. Superior Court.
Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis said Christian is turning 19 in November, and has no prior contact with the criminal justice system.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said he may post $1,000 cash and sign an unsecured bond for the remainder of the $50,000 bail. Christian must live with his father, who agreed to serve as a third-party custodian, and will be allowed to travel to work as a dishwasher.