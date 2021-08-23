A 14-year-old boy was alone when gunmen entered his St. Croix home, taking jewelry, cash and electronics.
Officers were dispatched to an Old Fredensborg Village home at 8:04 a.m. Wednesday, according to V.I. Police Department Toby Derima in a statement released Sunday.
The boy told officers the robbers entered the home through an unlocked door and forcibly held him at gunpoint as they proceeded to rob the residence.
Detectives ask anyone with information about the robbery to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800 222-8477.