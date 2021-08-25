A St. Croix resident was assaulted Sunday when he tried to be a Good Samaritan and investigate a noise in his neighbor’s apartment.
According to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima, the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Estate Turner Hole on St. Croix’s East End at 1:40 p.m. Sunday.
The first floor tenant told officers that when he went to his neighbor’s apartment he was confronted by three masked men who assaulted him and led him back to his own apartment where he was robbed of money and other valuables.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.