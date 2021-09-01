Three St. Croix men were arrested during traffic stops in separate areas on the island and charged with carrying unauthorized firearms, according to court documents.
Alfredo Carmona, no age listed, was stopped Friday near the Hannah’s Rest Road intersection.
Officers first asked whether there were any items, weapons or narcotics in the vehicle, to which Carmona responded, “no.” When Carmona was asked whether he would consent to a search of his vehicle, he told officers, “Yes, you can check.”
During the search, officers found a black handgun wedged between the floorboard and metal frame of the seat.
Carmona does not have a license to possess the firearm, and was placed under arrest, according to police.
Police, during a traffic stop on the opposite end of the island, arrested Fade Asad and Darnley Petersen near Napoleon’s Pizza in Peter’s Rest.
According to police, as Petersen began to exit the vehicle, an officer observed what appeared to be the handle of a gun. He was ordered to lay on the ground and the officer found a gun with an extended magazine inside a brown backpack on the floorboard facing the passenger door.
The driver, Asad, along with Petersen both said the gun didn’t belong to them. Neither had a license to possess a firearm, and they were both placed under arrest.