Three men were arrested in separate incidents Saturday and charged with possession of illegal firearms, according to V.I. Police.
The first was La-Shorn Samuel, 33, of Estate Wintberg, St. Thomas, who was arrested at 4:30 a.m. and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.
At around 3:50 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Crystal Gade, but couldn’t find any signs of gunfire or anyone in the area, according to an affidavit filed by police in V.I. Superior Court.
An officer saw a silver sedan speed by on Commandant Gade to Main Street, and found the Toyota Camry idling in a nearby taxi stand, according to the affidavit.
Officers investigated and found the driver of the vehicle, identified as Samuel, sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle acting nervously, according to the affidavit.
Samuel resisted police orders to exit the vehicle, and as an officer helped him out, “I discovered that Mr. Samuel was sitting on a loaded pistol and was reaching for that pistol,” according to the affidavit.
A search uncovered two 31-round magazines in each of Samuel’s front pockets, both fully loaded, police said.
While being transported to the police station, Samuel “uttered several statements as to why he had a loaded pistol on him,” and said that three months ago he was shot 14 times and needed the gun for his protection, according to the affidavit.
Officers investigated and found that Samuel had been “shot several times” but does not have a license to carry a firearm. The weapon he was carrying contained two separate serial numbers, one on the barrel and one on the lower receiver,” and records showed the barrel number matched a stolen firearm in Puerto Rico, according to the affidavit.
At 10:18 p.m. Saturday, officers on St. Croix arrested Jimmar Payne, 28, of Estate White Lady, on charges he was carrying a firearm openly or concealed, according to police.
“Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Payne on the Melvin H. Evans Highway, in the vicinity of the Ricardo Richards Elementary School. During the course of the traffic stop, officers learned that a firearm was in the vehicle, and Payne could not produce a valid license to possess the firearm. Unable to post $50,000 bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his advice-of- rights hearing,” according to Police spokesman Toby Derima.
In court Monday, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. ordered Payne to post $1,000 cash and sign an unsecured bond for the remaining $49,000. Morris also ordered Payne to remain under the supervision of a third-party custodian while he awaits trial.
At 11:28 p.m., police on St. Croix also arrested Okechi Brin, 28 of Orange Grove, charging him with carrying a firearm openly or concealed. Officers observed Brin commit a traffic infraction and stopped his vehicle.
“During the course of the traffic stop, officers discovered a firearm in the vehicle,” Derima said.
