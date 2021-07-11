Three pedestrians, including two young children, were struck by an automobile Sunday morning in Christiansted town on St. Croix.
About 11 a.m., a silver 2005 Honda CRV sport utility vehicle heading westbound on King Street was attempting to make a right turn onto Smith Street when it first struck a parked white 2002 Toyota Echo parked on Smith Street, hit the three pedestrians and then came to a stop only after striking a building, according to V.I. Police Department Public Information Officer Toby Derima.
The three pedestrians — two six-year-old boys and a 27-year-old man — were transported to Luis Hospital by ambulance for treatment of various injuries, police said.
No arrests have been made in the incident, which remains under investigation by officers of the Ancilmo Marshall Command and Traffic Investigation Bureau, Derima said late Sunday.