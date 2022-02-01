An anonymous tip led local and federal law enforcement agents to a rifle stashed at St. Croix’s John F. Kennedy Terrace housing community Friday, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Tips were made to Crime Stoppers USVI “regarding possible illegal activity,” according to a news release.
“During the operation, a search of an abandoned building in Kennedy Terrace revealed a rifle with an extended magazine. The rifle was collected for processing by VIPD crime scene technicians. The operation also netted marijuana plants that were confiscated by federal agents,” according to the news release.
The investigation into the findings is ongoing, Derima said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact police by calling 911 or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com. Information may lead to a cash reward.