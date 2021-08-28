ST. THOMAS — A man who sustained a concussion and stab wounds during an altercation with at least two relatives may have Assistant Police Commissioner Mario Brooks to thank for saving his life.
The primary assailant, Raymond Forbes, is now facing charges of first-degree assault, third-degree assault and use of a dangerous weapon, according to an arrest affidavit.
Rodney Forbes, whose relation to Raymond was not indicated, faces a simple assault charge, following their arrests around 3:51 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the affidavit, the officer “responded to Assistant Police Commissioner Mario Brooks call for assistance” to the 911 Emergency Call Center “after he stated that he observed a physical altercation between several male citizens with one of those individuals sustaining a stab wound.”
Police officer Simba Abiff said in the affidavit that upon arrival, he met Brooks, “who passed me a black bayonet knife in a paper towel and directed me towards a male individual [the victim] who had a laceration on his left hand and was bleeding profusely from said laceration.”
The officer said he spoke with the victim, “who seemed confused and disoriented and who after being questioned had no idea what had transpired or why he was bleeding.”
The victim, who was taken to Schneider Hospital for treatment, would later detail to police the events leading up to the altercation.
According to the affidavit, Brooks said he was traveling in the area near Foster Plaza when he observed the fight. Brooks pulled over and “exited said vehicle and approached the individuals declaring himself as a police officer.” Brooks later identified Rodney Forbes as the person he saw punching the victim “several times about the head with a closed fist while he laid on the ground,” according to the affidavit.
All of the individuals, except the victim, dispersed as Brooks approached. He told Abiff that he observed the victim on the ground with the knife, and that the victim complied when he was advised to throw it to the ground.
The victim, when he was interviewed at Schneider Hospital, told police he saw Rodney Forbes in an area near Holy Family Church and the exit area of East End Lumber and spoke to him “in reference to Mr. Forbes injuring his dog a few days earlier after he threw rocks into [the victim’s] yard.”
Rodney Forbes, he told police, threatened to call 911 to report that the victim was “trying to get money out of him,” according to the affidavit.
The victim said he eventually drove away and went to a friend’s home. He said that while driving back, he noticed a black vehicle tailing him, and that once the car pulled alongside him, he recognized the driver as Rodney Forbes.
The victim said he continued driving but that Forbes “pulled in front of his vehicle” then “got out of his vehicle, picked up a cinder block from along the barrier dividing the roadway, broke the cinder block into two pieces and threw them after his car, striking his vehicle on the front left driver’s door and rear left passenger door,” the affidavit stated.
Abiff, in the affidavit, noted that the victim called 911, and that he was instructed to await police.
He wrote that “moments later, the black Jeep returned to the roadway with Rodney, Raymond, and Ronald Forbes inside of same. [The victim] said Rodney and Raymond Forbes approached him in a hostile manner.” The victim said he felt threatened and pulled a knife from a holster in his waist. He told police “Raymond Forbes picked up a metal pipe and struck him about his head at which time he stumbled down the hillside” where he fell.
He told police that while on the ground “he remembered being kicked about the ribs and body by Ronald Forbes.”
According to the affidavit, the victim was treated for a concussion, laceration to the upper right side of the head, laceration to the inner left palm and the left side of his face near his eye was fractured in two places.
It noted that Rodney and Raymond Forbes also were treated for injuries. Rodney Forbes sustained a minor laceration on his left hand and Raymond Forbes was treated for a laceration on the right thumb.
According to the affidavit, Rodney Forbes was charged with simple assault, and bail was set at $1,000. Upon posting bail, he was released pending his advice-of-rights on Sept. 6.
Raymond Forbes was jailed, unable to post bail set at $25,000 pending his advice-of-rights hearing on Wednesday.