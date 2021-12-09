A man who was stopped in territory waters and suspected of smuggling immigrants by boat was sentenced for illegally entering the United States.
Juwon Potter, 25, of Tortola, was sentenced to one year probation and ordered to pay $2,000 for illegally entering the U.S., according to statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Potter was tried for destruction of evidence, illegally bringing in an undocumented non-citizen and illegally entering the U.S., the release stated.
A federal jury acquitted Potter of destruction of evidence and alien smuggling, but returned a guilty verdict for illegally entering the U.S.
On Jan. 20, Potter was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, along with a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent, who were patrolling the waters between St. John and Norman Island.
The defendant was the captain of a vessel traveling away from Coral Bay, St. John just before dusk, the release said.
Potter indicated he was returning to the BVI and drifted into U.S. waters when his vessel had engine trouble, according to the release.
Agents asked Potter if they could look at his mobile phone, and he agreed and unlocked it using a biometric security feature, according to an affidavit filed in court by the Homeland Security special agent.
According to the affidavit, the agent opened the text application WhatsApp and read an active chat conversation that included a photo of two men, one dressed in a dark blue polo shirt with an oversized horse logo, and a message from Potter asking, “just the two men?” and a later message instructing an unknown person to send “2000” via Western Union.
The special agent “placed Potter’s mobile phone on a work surface of the CBP vessel and moved to the bow to conduct records checks via telephone,” according to the affidavit. “Moments later a splash was heard and the HSI agent observed Potter standing in the vicinity of where the mobile phone had been. The HSI agent also observed the illuminated screen of a mobile phone as it descended beneath the surface of the water.”
Subsequent to the defendant’s arrest, agents detained a male undocumented non-citizen wearing the same clothes that the agent saw on the defendant’s phone, according to the release.