A tourist on vacation was arrested for beating a woman after a concerned citizen heard her cry out and called 911, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Robert Stravinsky, 29, of Norwell, Massachusetts was arrested shortly after midnight Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault and disturbance of the peace. He was held without bail pursuant to the domestic violence law and appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday morning.
The witness who reported the assault told police she was at her apartment door when she saw a man, later identified as Stravinsky, holding a woman with his hands by the front door, according to the affidavit.
She saw him aggressively throw the woman into the apartment and “heard the female screaming for help saying, ‘Get off me, you’re hurting me!’” according to the affidavit.
The witness told police “that she was scared and concerned for the female and called 911 for help.”
When officers responded to the apartment, the victim said she and her boyfriend, Stravinsky, “were on a day sail having drinks,” and later went to Redhook and continued drinking at a bar, according to the affidavit.
When they went back to the apartment where they were staying in Smith Bay, Stravinsky “began choking her until she could not breathe” and the victim told police that “this is not the first time he put his hands on her,” according to the affidavit.
Police interviewed Stravinsky, “who stated that he does not remember what happened,” according to the affidavit.
Officers saw bruising around the victim’s neck and advised her to seek medical treatment, but she declined.
In court Wednesday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said the victim wants the charges to be dismissed, “but we’re not considering that at this moment.”
Territorial Public Defender Alexia Furlow said Stravinsky was only visiting the territory as a tourist, and asked that he be allowed to return home to Massachusetts.
Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis said she’s “very concerned with the alleged actions in this case, especially since the officers saw bruises” that “are highly suggestive of strangling.”
Norkaitis set bail at $1,000 cash. Bail was posted on Stravinsky’s behalf Wednesday, according to court records.