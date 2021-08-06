Territorial and federal personnel working together recovered the body of a Norwich, Conn., man who fell onto rocks along the coastline at Point Udall on St. Croix.
Roby Royster, 47, was hiking with another man shortly before sunset Thursday when he lost his footing and fell, ending up on the rocks below, said V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima in a statement Friday evening.
When officers reached the scene near the Millennium Monument, the victim was face down in the water and Emergency Medical Technicians determined he had no vital signs. Members of St. Croix Rescue, Virgin Islands Fire Service, and the U.S. Coast Guard could not recover the victim, however, due to poor lighting conditions, unstable terrain and rough waters, Derima said.
Members of St. Croix Rescue, Fire Service, Coast Guard, Medical Examiners Office and V.I. Police returned to the scene at 6 a.m. and were able to retrieve the body at approximately 7:50 a.m.