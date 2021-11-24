Two men were left dead in just 12 hours Tuesday on St. Thomas.
The violent day began early, with the 911 Emergency Call Center receiving reports of shots fired in Fortuna at 5:44 a.m., according to St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Barrington Thomas Sr.
Units from the Richard Callwood Command found an unresponsive man who appeared to have been shot multiple times.
Emergency medical technicians concluded the victim did not have any vital signs, Thomas said.
His identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, and V.I. Police estimate he was in his mid-20s to early 30s, Thomas said.
“The individual found does not appear to be one of our residents, but not a tourist either,” Thomas said. “In that particular area there are late night drug transactions, so it appears to be one of those transactions that had gone bad.”
Thomas said based on the circumstances, federal partners will be assisting V.I. Police with the investigation.
Second shooting
Thomas confirmed a second gun-related homicide on Tuesday evening, near Kronprindsens Gade in Charlotte Amalie.
Around 6 p.m., 911 a caller reported a male in need of assistance in an abandoned house in the vicinity of Kronprindsens Gade, telling the dispatcher the victim may have been shot.
Upon officers’ arrival, an unresponsive male with multiple gunshot wounds was found, Thomas said.
As in the earlier death, emergency medical technicians failed to find any vital signs, and the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, Thomas said.
These shooting’s bring the territory’s homicide toll up to 41 this year, and they mark the 12th and 13th killings on St. Thomas.
Police urged anyone with information to call 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppersusvi.org.