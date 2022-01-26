V.I. Police on Monday announced that two fugitives were arrested at King Airport on St. Thomas a day earlier.
According to a released statement from V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima, police arrested Michael Montanez, 24, of Deltona, Fla., at 3 p.m. Sunday. An hour later, 25-year-old Tony Kimble Jr. of Meridian, Miss.,was arrested.
Derima said both men are charged with being fugitives from justice in separate, unrelated matters.
Customs and Border Protection agents detained Montanez after it was discovered that he was wanted in Florida on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to Derima.
Montanez was unable to post bail set at $20,000, and he was turned over to the Corrections Bureau, pending an extradition hearing.
Derima said that law enforcement agents at King Airport detained Kimble after learning that he was wanted in Mississippi on a failure to appear warrant from a possession with intent to distribute charge.
He was also remanded to the Corrections Bureau without bail, pending his extradition hearing.