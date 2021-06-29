Two men were injured Monday night during a shooting in Estate Tutu, according to V.I. Police.
Spokesperson Toby Derima said that around 7:31 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of shots fired and a man down in Estate Tutu, in the vicinity of Fosters Plaza.
“Officers arrived at the area and found a Black male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance for treatment,” he said. “A short time later, a second gunshot victim was brought to the Schneider Regional Medical Center via private vehicle, and is said to have suffered his wound from the same incident.”
No other details were available Monday night.
The incident is under investigation and Derima urged anyone with information to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.