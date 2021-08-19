Two men are facing criminal charges after violent outbursts, according to court records.
St. John assault
Joshua Lawyer was arrested Tuesday night on St. John and charged with third-degree assault, damaging a vehicle, destruction of government property, and disturbance of the peace.
Police responded to the St. John Inn and found Lawyer shirtless, “bleeding from his arms,” and trying to get into a rental vehicle by smashing through the windshield, which was damaged, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Lawyer had also thrown a GoPro camera at a woman’s head, “causing a laceration of her left-side eye socket,” according to the affidavit. The victim told police she did not want to press charges against Lawyer, “she wants him to get help.”
Police transported Lawyer to Jurgen Command and placed him in a holding cell, “where he was aggressive and kicked the cell door numerous times, causing damages.”
Lawyer was held without bail pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence statute and appeared in court Wednesday, where he was advised of his rights and released after posting $100 cash bail.
Anesthesia reaction?
Another man, Blaine Ferch, was arrested on St. Thomas on Monday after police said he “destroyed” the interior of his apartment, damaging doors, windows and furniture.
Police responded to a report of a disturbance at around 7:17 p.m. Monday and the arresting officer testified in court that she could hear him throwing and breaking things from outside the home.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Ferch’s behavior was “totally irrational,” and officers noted that they did not smell alcohol on Ferch’s breath.
Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman said a witness told her that Ferch had surgery that morning, and was possibly having a bad reaction to anesthesia.
Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III ordered Ferch to have no unlawful contact with the witness in the case, and he was released after posting $100 cash bail.
Ferch was previously arrested in March after police saw him chasing another man with a hammer through the street. He pleaded guilty to a single count of assault in May, under an agreement with prosecutors.