Two employees of Frederiksted Health Care Inc. used a government van to burglarize a home in Cotton Valley on Wednesday, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
The men, Jayvon Frederick and Jhostin Ramos, were both arrested after the homeowner received an alert from his surveillance system and called 911 to report a burglary in progress as he watched his home being ransacked on live video, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Ramos was charged with third-degree burglary and possession of stolen property, and Frederick was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of stolen property, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, unauthorized possession of ammunition, alteration of identifying marks of weapons, and failure to report a firearm obtained outside the Virgin Islands.
The homeowner spotted the crime and called 911 at 12:19 p.m., and police responded to the home in Cotton Valley. The caller described the suspects and their clothing and said they weren’t wearing face masks, “but they were wearing purple latex gloves.”
An officer on the way to the scene noticed a van marked with Frederiksted Health Care Inc. decals traveling in the opposite direction and stopped the vehicle. The passenger, Ramos, provided an identification card that showed he was employed by Frederiksted Health Clinic, as did the driver, Frederick, according to police.
Ramos told officers “they were coming from picking up furniture for the homeless and were trying to locate a home in Estate Mount Washington,” but police said they matched the description of the burglary suspects and asked “to search the marked government vehicle.”
Officers noticed the handle of a gun sticking out of a backpack in the vehicle and purple latex gloves, according to the affidavit.
Inside the van, officers also found all of the items the homeowner had reported stolen, including a laptop, gaming console, drone, GoPro camera, solar panel, sound bar and toolbox, valued at a combined $4,950, according to police.
During interviews with investigators, Frederick said “the whole burglary was his idea” and claimed ownership of the gun, while Ramos said he had nothing to do with the planning and Frederick “told him that they were going to pick up some furniture from a home for the homeless,” according to the affidavit.
Bail for Ramos was set at $25,000, and bail for Frederick was set at $50,000. Friday’s online advice-of-rights hearing was not made public.