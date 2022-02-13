V.I. Police on St. Croix are seeking the community’s assistance in locating Raheem Matthew, who is wanted in connection with drug possession and gun-related charges.
Glen Dratte, VIPD spokesperson, said Matthew, 26, is wanted on charges of carrying of firearms, openly or concealed; carrying of firearms openly or concealed within a vehicle; carrying of firearms openly or concealed within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of ammunition and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Matthew is described as Black with a brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair, which he wears in short dreadlocks. He stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 192 pounds.
Matthew is known to frequent Lorraine Village, Mutual Homes and Croixville Apartments — as well as Cozy Corner Bar and QuikServe Gas Station.
Police urge anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call 911 or V.I. Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.