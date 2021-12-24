A toddler reported missing on St. Croix is with her father in Illinois and not believed to be in danger, and V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez said Thursday that investigators will continue working with mainland and federal law enforcement partners until the mother’s missing person report is resolved.
“We are still classifying it as a missing child. I know that folks are up in arms requesting and wanting to know why it was not listed as an abduction and it’s because based on our statute it does not meet the elements of a kidnapping and an abduction,” Martinez said.
Martinez clarified the situation Friday afternoon, after V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima told The Daily News on Thursday that Cataleya Lehlani Deberry’s non-custodial father had kidnapped her.
“It’s nothing like that,” Martinez said. “That was an error on his part.”
Derima also said that an Amber Alert had been issued for the child.
“The Amber Alert is in the national system, so if he is located in the states and officers come across the Amber Alert, then he can be detained up there,” Derima said.
Friday morning, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta reiterated that police had put out an Amber Alert.
The Amber Alert system for national notification of missing child cases is administered by the U.S. Justice Department, and one of the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert is that “The law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”
Martinez said police issued a V.I. Alert locally about the missing person case, but no Amber Alert has been issued because the child is not in danger.
Martinez said Derima was referring to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, a database accessible only to law enforcement and criminal justice agencies.
Martinez said the child’s parents do not have a court-ordered custody agreement, and after conferring with the V.I. Justice Department and federal partners, police determined that her father has not violated any local or federal laws.
The child’s mother initially told police her father had taken her out of the territory without her permission, and police followed up and determined they had no legal basis to take action, Martinez said.
The mother told police that the father purchased three tickets for them to fly to the mainland together to visit his family, but “based on the statement that she provided us indicated that she was not interested in traveling, and as such the young man, for lack of a better term, took it upon himself and left the territory with the toddler,” Martinez said.
The child’s mother and family on St. Croix filed a missing person report Thursday, and police issued the missing person alert a short time later. Martinez said the initial report was vague because the circumstances of the case were still unclear, but police have learned more as the investigation progressed.
“From the onset we’ve been in contact with our federal partners at the FBI and TSA and Homeland Security, that’s how we were able to find out his whereabouts,” Martinez said.
Investigators traced the father’s travel with the toddler to Chicago, and his mother’s home is an hour-and-a-half drive away in Milwaukee.
“Officers of the Milwaukee police and agents did go to the mother’s house in an attempt to make contact with them, but there was no one there,” Martinez said.
Investigators have communicated with the father, and “he has indicated that the child is fine, and that he did take the child to the mainland to see his mother and that he will be returning. He’s already purchased a ticket, and he’ll be returning to the territory after the New Year,” Martinez said.
Martinez said he understands why the child’s mother and family are upset.
“The community and the mom — as rightfully they should be — are up in arms that the dad took the toddler without advising and with the consent of the mom. What he did is not a criminal violation,” Martinez said.
Martinez said police are still pursuing the mother’s missing person report until it is resolved.
“We will continue to utilize both the state, local, and federal resources on the mainland until we make contact — physical contact — with him and verify that the toddler is in fact safe. That is all we can do right now, and that is above and beyond what we can be doing, again, because it’s a custody issue,” Martinez said.