What began as an online transaction ended as an armed robbery Friday, according to V.I. Police.
Around 10 a.m., a man expecting to purchase a gold chain went to the Rendholt Jackson Sports Complex in Estate Whim to complete the sale that began on Facebook Marketplace, according to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima.
However, the “seller” brandished a gun and two other males took the “buyer’s” cell phone and cash.
The robbers then left in a tan vehicle, firing multiple shots at the victim. Receiving reports of shots fired, and of a black SUV chasing a tan vehicle, the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers at 10:07 a.m.
Responding officers met with the victim at a nearby gas station, where he told the officers he followed the suspects into Williams Delight, but then turned around, went to the gas station and borrowed a phone to call 911.
The victim was unhurt, but his vehicle sustained gunshot damage.
Police offer ‘safe marketplace’
In the wake of Friday’s robbery, V.I. Police encouraged online shoppers to use the department’s parking lots, which are a safer environment, to complete their transactions.
“Authorities across the nation have repeatedly warned of scams and robberies that can take place if an exchange is conducted at a home or private residence.
“The VIPD has now seen two incidents where persons in good faith met with potential sellers of items advertised online, only to be robbed when meeting with the seller of the items,” wrote Derima, urging residents to use the department’s lots during daylight hours.
“Not only is [the police department] a public place, if someone has bad intentions, they are more than likely not going to come to the police department to take advantage of you in any way,” Acting Police Commissioner Mario Brooks said.
V.I. Police ask that anyone with information on the robbery to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.