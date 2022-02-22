V.I. Police are searching for a 17-year-old minor on St. Croix who fled after firing shots at his father.
V.I. Police Department Communications Director Glen Dratte told The Daily News that officers responded to a 911 call for shots discharged in a residential area in Estate Whim around 8:22 p.m. on Thursday.
The minor’s father told officers that his son was kicked out of the house, as he had previously “reprimanded him for not following the house rules,” according to Dratte.
When the son returned Thursday night “to get some belongings and to get a shower,” his father told him no, which led to a verbal altercation, Dratte said.
“At that point, he stepped back away from him, discharged a few bullets at him and fled the area,” said Dratte, who confirmed that the father was uninjured.
Dratte said V.I. Police are still attempting to locate the minor and anyone with information on the incident can call St. Croix’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-4950, 340-712-6040 or USVI Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.