Kharim Moore of St. Thomas and Raquel Rivera of St. Croix have been sentenced in federal court in two separate drug possession cases resulting from attempting to smuggle marijuana through King Airport on St. Thomas.
Rivera was stopped with 6 kilograms, or more than 13 pounds, of marijuana on April 22, 2020, after arriving in the Virgin Islands from Miami, according to statements released by U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert on Friday.
Customs and Border Protection officers searched her luggage and found 12 identical, vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana concealed in items of clothing, towels and a Hello Kitty blanket.
When interviewed by officer, she gave conflicting accounts of what was in the suitcases and who packed them prior to her travel.
She was found guilty by a jury and was sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to Shappert.
Moore was selected for inspection on Nov. 4 2020, as he returned to St. Thomas from Atlanta. Customs and Border Protection officers found nine vacuum-sealed packages of a green leafy substance, weighing 3.48 kilograms or 7.67 pounds, that tested positive for marijuana.
Moore was sentenced Friday to three years of probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to a statement by Shappert.