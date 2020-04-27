V.I. police are looking for two armed men who reportedly robbed the Pizza Hut in the Fort Mylner Shopping Center, St. Thomas, on Friday night.
According to police spokesman Toby Derima, the robbery occurred around 10:45 p.m. Employees told police that two black males dressed in dark clothing entered the restaurant with handguns and demanded money. An unknown amount of cash was taken, and the suspects fled the store in an unknown direction.
This incident is under investigation. Police are requesting the community’s assistance in finding those responsible. Anyone with information on this robbery can call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.
