A man shot multiple times Sunday night is in stable condition.
At 8:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the vicinity of the shanty in Watergut where a male victim was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima.
The victim told officers he was having a verbal dispute with an unknown short, dark complexioned man with dreadlocks when the suspect drew a firearm and shot him.
The victim was transported to the Luis Hospital via ambulance.