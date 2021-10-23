A 40-year-old man was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation after a woman said he choked and physically assaulted her.
Dwayne Tobal of Estate Whim, St. Croix, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with second-degree assault and simple assault and battery. He was charged pursuant to the domestic violence law and held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday morning in V.I. Superior Court.
The victim told police Tobal entered her bedroom and turned on the light at around 3 a.m., holding a pillow in his hand shouting “there’s a rat and centipede in your bed,” according to the affidavit.
The victim got out of bed and “Mr. Tobal pushed the victim on the ground, placed both knees on her stomach, then placed his hands around the victim’s neck and began to squeeze,” as she fought to get free, according to police.
The victim “felt as if she was going to die,” and Tobal placed his hands over her mouth “to keep her from screaming” and squeezed her neck again. He got tired and left the room, and she asked for water. Tobal “came back to the bedroom and threw cold water in her face,” according to the affidavit.
When he left again and turned off the bedroom light, the victim said she fled the home and went to a family member who lives nearby for help.
The victim told police “this is an ongoing situation” and she is afraid of Tobal and doesn’t want him at her home.
On Wednesday, Tobal was escorted to Luis Hospital by police for a psychological evaluation, but was released.
Police observed scratches on her neck and chest, and said her lips were swollen. Tobal also had scratch marks on the back of his right hand.
In court Friday, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. asked Tobal basic questions. He responded in a clear, lucid voice, and said he has been “unemployed since the refinery closed.”
Territorial Public Defender Amelia Joseph requested an unsecured bond, but Assistant V.I. Attorney General Jasmine Griffin asked that bail be set at $5,000.
Morris set bail at $5,000 fully secured, meaning he will have to post cash, and ordered him to undergo a psychological examination.